The streaming service has partnered with global organisations, including Brazil and Argentina. In the MENA region, they join hands with the Beirut-based AFAC, founded in 2007, and will support AFAC’s Artist Support Grant programme by matching every donation dollar for dollar up to a collective $10 million dollar contribution from Spotify across its partner organisations.

“Supporting the artist community across the MENA region has always been at the heart of what we do at Spotify. Today, it is more important than ever to continue supporting and building this community to ultimately help those most in need. We are proud of the global Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project and are looking forward to witnessing its fruition here in MENA in collaboration with AFAC,” said Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and Africa in a statement.