K-Pop singer Somi made her musical comeback with ebullient single ‘What You Waiting For’ on July 22.
The R&B genre dance-pop track is about a girl falling in love and is produced by Teddy Park, who is the founder of her label, and co-written by the Canadian-Dutch-Korean soloist.
The music video has also surpassed 11 million views, as of this writing, and was among those trending in the UAE on YouTube.
The former I.O.I member returned to the music stage more than a year since her debut song ‘Birthday’ under The Black Label — a subsidiary label of YG Entertainment
Prior to the single’s release, the 19-year-old took her career to greater heights when she signed with American record label Interscope Records, a sub-label of Universal Music Group, home to acts like Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Eminem, Billie Eilish, as well as K-Pop band BlackPink.
While other acts such as Monsta X, Twice and (G)I-DLE, and BTS signed deals with American partners, she is seemingly among the first K-Pop soloist to do so.
Considered one of the scene’s fastest-rising young star, Somi rose to stardom when she claimed first place on Mnet’s popular audition programme ‘Produce 101’. She debuted in temporary 11-member girl group I.O.I — made up of the show’s contestants – until its disbandment in December 2017.