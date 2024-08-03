Versailles: American rapper Snoop Dogg appeared at the glamorous Palace of Versailles on Saturday dressed as a rider for the Olympic equestrian team dressage final.

With a black helmet, gloves and jacket, plus white riding shirt - complete with studded sunglasses and an S-shaped brooch - the Californian star slipped in among the 15,000 spectators who arrived to watch the competition.

Snoop Dogg is employed by NBC as a special Olympics correspondent for the Paris Games.

The 52-year-old rapper has been spotted at several events since the start of the Games, including judo at the Arena Champ-de-Mars, beach volleyball next to the Eiffel Tower, and 3x3 basketball at the Place de la Concorde.

He also carried the Olympic flame on July 26 for the opening ceremony.