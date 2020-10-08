Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards on at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Morgan Wallen will not perform this weekend on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

The mullet-wearing country star whose hit ‘7 Summers’ recently set records for a country track on streaming services said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday that he’d been disinvited by the NBC sketch-comedy series, which had booked him for Saturday’s show alongside host Bill Burr, after clips surfaced on social media showed him partying in tightly packed crowds without a mask.

“My actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said in the Instagram video, which he said he shot in a New York City hotel room. “I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologise to ‘SNL,’ to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down.

“And on a more personal note,” he added, “I think I have some growing up to do.”

In the social media clips, which were widely criticised online, Wallen — who broke into music after competing on ‘The Voice’ in 2014 and who released his debut album in 2018 — is shown drinking with and kissing several women in what looks like a bar. The singer’s representative declined to comment further.