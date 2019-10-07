The grime rapper and singer are headed to the UAE for weekend appearances

Image Credit:

British rapper Skepta will perform at White Dubai on October 10 and Drai’s Dubai on October 11, joined by American singer Jeremih for the latter date.

Influential UK grime act Skepta released his debut album ‘Greatest Hits’ in 2007, followed up by his second and third albums ‘Microphone Champion’ (2009) and ‘Doin’ It Again’ (2011). His 2016 album ‘Konnichiwa’ was widely praised by critics and won the Mercury Prize.

Skepta’s ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ released earlier this year, making it to Complex and Stereogum’s mid-year lists of Top 50 albums of 2019. The rapper also made news this week for entering into a relationship with English singer Adele.

Jeremih’s debut single ‘Birthday Sex’ went to Top 5 in America and his self-titled debut album peaked at No. 6. He’s best known for hits such as ‘Down On Me’ and ‘Don’t Tell ‘Em’. Jeremih is also one half of the duo MihTy with rapper Ty Dolla Sign; they released their eponymous debut album last year.