Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are a no more a couple.
The singers have decided to part ways after two years of romance but hope to remain friends in the aftermath of their split, or so they said in a joint statement that was posted on their respective Instagram Story.
“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship,” the statement began, “but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”
The statement continued: “We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward… Camila and Shawn.”
Mendes and Cabello started dating in July of 2019 amidst the shadow of naysayers who called the romance a publicity stunt. They made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet ‘Señorita’.
Despite criticism, the couple stuck it out during the COVID-19 pandemic with morning walks, silly social media posts and an Instagram account for their pet dog.
During an August appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Cabello said that she and Mendes were “not engaged” after rumours had spread of an engagement online following her wearing a band on her left ring finger.
Three months later, the romance had ended.