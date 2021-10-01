Colombian singer Shakira has said she was attacked by a pair of boars while taking a walk with her son in a Barcelona park.
She said in her Instagram Stories, that have since expired, that the wild animals grabbed her bag and took off with it.
“Look at how two wild boars which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” she said in the video, according to reports.
“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it,” Shakira said as she showed the bag that she recovered. “They’ve destroyed everything.”
In the clip, she asks her son: “Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boars.”
Shakira is married to Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique and they have two sons together, Milan and Sasha.
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer is reportedly one of many victims of aggressive boars that have become a problem in cities. BBC reported that their numbers have ballooned in Europe, with more than 10 million estimated across the continent.