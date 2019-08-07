Pink crash3-1565159936801
Private aircraft crashed while landing at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup, Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The plane came from Oslo in Norway. Aboard were the manager and crew of Pink, who had given given a concert in Oslo. The Cessna 560XL aircraft caught fire while landing. No persons have been harmed. Image Credit: AP

A private aircraft carrying members of U.S. singer Pink’s tour crew crash landed at a Danish airport early on Tuesday and burst into flames but all occupants escaped unharmed, concert promoter Live Nation Norway said.

“I have been told that it was part of Pink’s team which was onboard the plane and that everybody is unharmed,” Rune Lem of Live Nation Norway told Reuters.

The American singer, who is due to give a concert in the Danish town of Horsens on Wednesday night, was not on the plane.

The aircraft had been travelling from the Norwegian capital Oslo, where she performed on Monday night.

Pink is known for pop songs like ‘What About Us’, ‘Just Give Me A Reason’ and ‘Just Like A Pill’.

Danish police said a plane arriving from Oslo had an accident during landing at Aarhus airport but that all 10 people onboard managed to leave the plane uninjured. Passengers included four Americans, two Australians and a British citizen.

Emergency personnel stand near a private aircraft after it caught fire on landing at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Flying from Oslo in Norway, the plane was believed to be carrying the manager and crew of pop singer Pink, who had given a concert in Oslo. None of the passengers are thought to have been injured in the incident. AP/PTI(AP8_6_2019_000185B) Image Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Pink with the award for Outstanding Contribution at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS
