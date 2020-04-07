‘I have never prayed more in my life,’ the singer said on Instagram Live

Pink’s life has been “a roller coaster” for the last three weeks as she and her three-year-old son, Jameson, recover from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The singer spoke Sunday in an Instagram Live video chat with author and yoga instructor Jen Pastiloff that was aimed at raising money for the On Being Human 2020 COVID-19 food drive.

“There have been many nights where I cried, and I have never prayed more in my life,” the singer said, describing what Jameson has been going through.

“At one point I heard myself saying, ‘I thought they promised us our kids would be OK.’ And it’s not guaranteed. There’s no one who is safe from this.”

Pink described the litany of symptoms Jameson had experienced: “He’s had a fever for three weeks and diarrhoea and then constipation and then throwing up and pale and listless and lethargic and all the things that scare the bejesus out of you as a mama.”

On Sunday, Jameson’s fever was still at 100 degrees, Pink said. He told his mom that the worst part of it had not been seeing his mom cry but rather “the prune juice” he was given.

Pink announced Saturday that she and Jameson had started exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms two weeks ago. She tested positive.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Just a few days ago we were retested and are now thankfully negative.”

While her husband and 7-year-old daughter, Willow, didn’t get sick, Pink found herself on a roller coaster too, albeit a different one than her son had ridden.

“It’s been really up and down, and I’ve been on nebulisers for the first time in 30 years,” said the singer, who suffers from asthma.