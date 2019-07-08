35-year-old Mike Rosenberg, a soulful crooner who has been performing as Passenger since 2009, topped the charts with his hit track ‘Let Her Go’ in 2012. His latest album, ‘Sometimes It’s Something, Sometimes It’s Nothing at All’, released earlier this year.

“After incredible concerts by truly great singer-songwriters like James Morrison, Rufus Wainwright and Suzanne Vega amongst others, it’s very exciting to be able to announce that next up at Dubai Opera is the phenomenal Passenger, whose music is known the world-over after a decade of extraordinary solo success,” said Jasper Hope, chief executive of the Dubai Opera.