Canadian singer Celine Dion has been forced to cancel one leg of her ‘Courage World Tour’ due to persisten health concerns.
The Grammy-winning artist took to social media late Friday to make the announcement, saying that she would be unable to perform the North American leg of her tour at this time.
“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” the singer wrote on Twitter, while posting a press statement revealing details about the gigs that were being called off.
Dion had already completed 52 shows of the world tour before hitting pause in March 2020 on account of the pandemic. She had been scheduled to resume her world tour in November 2021 with performances slotted in Las Vegas. However, those dates had to be cancelled when the singer started “experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms,” she said on Twitter at the time.
The singer had hoped to continue the tour in March, starting in Denver and traveling over two months to 15 other cities across the United States and Canada.
“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic,” said the star, thanking her fans for their support, while adding: “I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”