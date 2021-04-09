Pop star Britney Spears is the latest celebrity to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and she shared how she felt after getting it.
“The people on the internet said it was really, really bad like a bullet going through your arm. It was nothing, I felt nothing,” Spears, 39, said in a video on social media.
“I’m fine and I hope I continue to stay fine,” the singer added, before giving a high five to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, who was also in the video clip.
The ‘Toxic’ singer seems to be in good spirits over a week after she broke her silence about the highly publicised, and unauthorised, documentary about her life. ‘Framing Britney Spears’ was released in February and chronicled Spears’ rise to fame and her troubles in the public eye.
“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well.... I still cry sometimes,” Spears wrote on Instagram on March 31.
Spears is one of a number of celebrities who have received their vaccine, including Dolly Parton, Arnold Schwarzengger, DJ David Guetta and Ian McKellen.