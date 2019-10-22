Also joining are the author of ‘Pursuit of Happyness’ and the co-creator of Skype

American singer Akon will attend the Sharjah Entrepreneurial Festival next month, which is set to take place on November 25 and 26 at the Expo Centre in Sharjah.

Despite finding fame as a recording artist with hits such as ‘Lonely’ and ‘Beautiful’, Akon is also an entrepreneur. He began a project named Akon Lighting Africa in 2014, which provides electricity in 15 countries across Africa. In addition, he founded the Konfidence Foundation, a charity for underprivileged children.

The speaker list for SEF also features Shaikha Shamma Bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability and Founder of Circle of Hope Foundation, as well as Prince Khaled Bin Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, the founder and chairman of KBW Ventures.

Other guests include Chris Gardner, the author of ‘Pursuit of Happyness’, brain fitness and memory coach Jim Kwik and Jonas Kjellberg, the co-creator of Skype.