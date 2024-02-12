Bollywood singer, actor, and host Aditya Narayan went rogue on-stage during his recent concert in Chattisgarh when he hit an unsuspecting fan with his microphone, flinging his phone into the crowd.
A video of that episode is now being shared rabidly on social media platforms, triggering a large section of its users to call out the singer for his unruly and distasteful behaviour.
From the video that's now doing the rounds, the son of legendary crooner Udit Narayan was singing Shah Rukh Khan's hit number 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Don' when he lost his cool. It's yet to be determined what triggered him to behave poorly.
Many users have blasted the singer for such poor on-stage behaviour, rightfully pointing out that he doesn't have any singing street credit to pull off such stunts. They also pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan, whose hit he was singing, would never have displayed such arrogant attitude towards his loyalists.
Aditya Narayan, who isn't as famous as his singer dad, has often displayed anger-management issues and boorish behaviour.
It isn't the first time that Narayan,36, has been caught on camera behaving poorly. In 2017, a video of the singer threatening an airport staff of retribution had evoked similar outrage. In that video, the singer was seen and heard threating the staff of stripping him of clothes and pride. At that time, Udit faced similar backlash, with many pointing out that he was a privileged brat who didn't know how to treat people with dignity.
Narayan has sung songs in movies including 'Rangeela' and 'Akele Hum Akele Tum'.
He has also tried his hand at singing, acting, and hosting.