Sia Image Credit: PA Images

Sia released a new single on Wednesday, giving fans their first sugary taste of the Australian pop singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album and her debut film, both of which are titled ‘Music’.

The bright, colourful music video for new song ‘Together’ features a dancing Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr and reunites her with Maddie Ziegler, the young dancer who made her name starring in Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ and ‘Elastic Heart’ music videos.

The upbeat pop song is a sneak preview of the multi-Grammy-nominated artist’s directorial film debut, which also stars Hudson, Odom and Ziegler. ‘Together’ is one of 10 new songs written by Sia and featured in the movie.

“In the movie Zu [Hudson] is newly sober and finding her way in the world when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music [Ziegler], a young girl on the autism spectrum,” according to a press release. “The film explores two of Sia’s favourite themes — finding your voice and what it means to create family.”

In addition to directing ‘Music’, Sia also co-wrote the screenplay with children’s author and illustrator Dallas Clayton, based on a short story the ‘Cheap Thrills’ singer wrote in 2007. ‘Together’ was co-written with songwriter Jack Antonoff, who also produced the song.