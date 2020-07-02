Sia’s family just got bigger. The 44-year-old Australian singer has revealed that she’s now a grandmother, weeks after she announced that she had adopted two teenaged boys.
Sia joked to radio presenter Zane Lowe that she was “horrified.”
“My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a [expletive] grandma. I know, right?” she said. “’I’m just immediately horrified.”
Sia said that her kids have taken to calling her “nana” now, but that she is trying to dissuade them of the nickname. Instead, she wants them “to call me lovey, like Kris [Jenner].”
Sia last year adopted two 18-year-old boys, who were ageing out of the foster care system.
When asked about the Black Lives Matter movement, she said that she felt “embarrassed” that it took her having Black children to understand day-to-day anti-Black racism.
“I’m embarrassed that it took me to adopt two black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis,” said the ‘Chandelier’ singer.