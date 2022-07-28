190619 Shania Twain
Shania Twain Image Credit: AP

Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain said she feared falling off stage after being stricken by a tick in 2003 while horse riding.

“My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy. I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage,” said Twain.

She was sick with the disease on her $87 million grossing, 113-date Up! tour and spoke of the illness in her new documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds,” she added.

TAB 200308 Shania Twain-1583651092413
Shania Twain Image Credit: AFP

The singer’s chronic sickness contributed to her developing voice disorder dysphonia, leading to throat surgeries and therapy.

She said: “My voice was never the same again. I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it (and) I would never, ever sing again.”

The singer’s struggle also came as she was facing a divorce, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She is getting ready to celebrate the 21st birthday of her son Eja D’Angelo in August, who she shares with five-time Grammy-winning producer Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange.

But Shania and 73-year-old Mutt’s 14-year marriage ended in 2008 after she discovered his affair with her long-term secretary and best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

The singer compared the end of the marriage to losing her parents in a 1987 car crash when she was 22.