American singer and actor Nick Jonas on Tuesday shared a couple of pictures from their Easter celebration.
Taking to Instagram, Jonas shared the pictures which he captioned, “Happy Easter.”
The first picture showcases Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas looking at their daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas playing. The little one can be seen watching an unboxing of a gift. Her doll is also lying alongside her.
Jonas also shared a picture of the customised Easter luncheon menu, which Priyanka also shared on her Instagram story saying, “So happy you’re home daddy.”
Soon after the singer-actor shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.
“She is so darn cute!!!! God bless you guys!” a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, “She is so precious.”
“The Sweetest!,” a user wrote.
Meanwhile, ahead of the global debut of the spy series ‘Citadel’, Chopra Jonas will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads Of State’.
She is gearing up for the release of her new web series helmed by The Russo Brothers.
The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency ‘Citadel’.
Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”
‘Citadel’ will be out on April 28.