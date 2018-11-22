“The ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix is set to be the hottest ticket in town for so many reasons, from breathtaking electric racing, to entertainment, to culture. Soon everyone will find out who is coming, and we can promise a festival of music that offers fans, friends and families an unmissable experience,” said Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, the vice-chair of the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority.