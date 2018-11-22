Saudi Arabia is getting ready to host a three-day music festival in December. According to an announcement, they will be welcoming international stars and “the cream of the Arabic music world” on December 13, 14 and 15. No names have been announced yet, though organisers are expecting as many as six artists to perform.
The event is set to take place in the town of Ad Diriyah. It will be part of the ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix, where the Formula E race will be the centrepiece of the three-day entertainment, music, culture and racing festival.
“The ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix is set to be the hottest ticket in town for so many reasons, from breathtaking electric racing, to entertainment, to culture. Soon everyone will find out who is coming, and we can promise a festival of music that offers fans, friends and families an unmissable experience,” said Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, the vice-chair of the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority.
The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the first fully-electric global single-seater street racing series. It travels to twelve international locations within a seven month championship period, now including Ad Diriyah.
Tickets start from SAR395, available online.