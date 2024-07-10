Sabrina Carpenter is all set to share her sixth full-length album, ‘Short N Sweet,’ set to debut on August 23.

Carpenter took to her Instagram account to announce the news with an infomercial-styled trailer, dancing to an instrumental of her hit ‘Espresso.’ Earlier, she shared the album artwork, which shows her with a ruby red kiss mark on her shoulder.

This year, Carpenter has dominated the singles charts with ‘Espresso’ and her latest single, ‘Please Please Please,’ which made history by debuting at No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with ‘Espresso’ at No. 3, making her the first solo artiste to have two top-three hits simultaneously on the 66-year-old chart, according to Variety.

Carpenter has also been active in other areas, appearing as a guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and performing at California’s Coachella festival. She performed ‘Espresso’ live for the first time at Coachella, just days after its release.

Last year, Carpenter released her fifth studio album, ‘Emails I Can’t Send,’ which became her highest-charting album to date. It included the popular single ‘Nonsense.’ She followed this with a deluxe edition and an 80-date international tour. She also opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour in South America and Australia.