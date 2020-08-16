Rapper Russ, who was set to perform in Dubai on November 27, has cancelled his 2020 show.
A new date, to take place in 2021, will be announced by organisers shortly.
However, all ticketholders will receive a refund within 21 working days.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced most touring artists to either cancel or reschedule their tours.
Earlier, the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai announced that singer Louis Tomlinson had rescheduled his 2020 date to next year, announcing June 10 as his new date.
Russ is no stranger to Dubai and performed at the RedFest DXB music festival in 2018.