Rosalia performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Spanish singer Rosalia, the breakthrough performer known for blending flamenco music with sounds like reggaeton and Latin trap, won album of the year at the 2019 Latin Grammys, becoming the first solo female performer to win the top honour since Shakira’s triumph 13 years ago.

Rosalia won three awards, tying top nominee Alejandro Sanz and besting the veteran singer-songwriter in categories like album of the year and best contemporary pop vocal album with her project, ‘El Mal Querer’.

“Thanks to the academy for giving me one of my first opportunities a few years ago. I want to share that, as a musician, nothing gives more pride than winning a Grammy. It is the biggest thing that can happen, so thank you very much,” Rosalia said in Spanish at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards – Photo Room– Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 14, 2019 – Rosalia poses backstage with her awards for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for "El Mal Querer" and Best Urban Song for "Con Altura". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Image Credit: REUTERS

“Especially to my fans, I love you with all my heart. Thanks for embracing my music.”

Shakira’s ‘Fijacion Oral Vol. 1’ won album of the year at the Latin Grammys in 2006. The only other female performers to win album of the year honors were parts of groups, including the female members of Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 and Ileana Cabra Joglar (iLe), who won the top prize as a member of the alternative hip-hop band Calle 13 alongside Residente and Visitante.

Sanz walked into the November 14 show as the most-nominated act with eight, eventually taking home record of the year and best pop song for ‘Mi Persona Favorita’, shared with pop singer Camila Cabello. He helped the former Fifth Harmony member, who didn’t attend the show, win her first pair of Latin Grammys before she’s even won a Grammy Award.

Rosalia’s third win was for best urban song for ‘Con Altura’, her collaboration with J Balvin, who skipped the Latin Grammys this year and was part of the group of uber-popular Latin trap and reggaeton artists who were dissed in top categories like album, song and record of the year. Instead, they were restricted to nominations in the urban categories.

During the live show, Bad Bunny — also a part of the overlooked group of performers alongside Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Nicky Jam — praised the reggaeton genre as one of the key sounds of Latin music.

Las Vegas: Residente, from left, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny perform "Cantalo" at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. AP/PTI(AP11_15_2019_000007B) Image Credit: AP

The Latin Grammys kicked off its 20th anniversary show with a festive performance highlighting various sounds from the genre as 20 artists united onstage to honour Latin music. Prince Royce, Anitta, Fito Paez, Reik, Natalia Jimenez, Beto Cuevas and Calibre 50 were among the acts who performed popular songs from Latin greats like Celia Cruz, Juan Gabriel, Joan Sebastian and Soda Stereo.

Ricky Martin, who hosted the show with Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega, helped close the performance by singing a few notes.

Other performers included Luis Fonsi, Ozuna and Residente, who extended his record as the most decorated artist in the history of the Latin Grammys to 25 wins. He won best short form music video for ‘Banana Papaya’.

Rosalia, who is predicted to earn a nomination when the Grammys announce its 2020 nominees next week, also saw ‘El Mal Querer’ win best engineered album and best recording package — honours not awarded to her, but to the engineers, mixers and art directors who worked on the project.