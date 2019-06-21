The band postponed their North American tour because frontman Jagger needed treatment

From left: Members of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood. Image Credit: AP

Please allow them to reintroduce themselves: The Rolling Stones are set to return to the stage.

The band plays Friday night at Chicago’s Soldier Field after postponing their North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. A second show is scheduled for June 25.

The Rolling Stones said in a statement last month the concerts will feature classic hits such as ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ and ‘Paint It Black’.