Inductee Stevie Nicks, center, posing with other members of Fleetwood Mac, from left, Mike Campbell, John McVie, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. Illness is forcing Fleetwood Mac to cancel a number of appearances including their upcoming Jazz Fest performance where they were a last-minute replacement for the Rolling Stones. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival says on Twitter that Fleetwood Mac is postponing four upcoming North American tour dates and their May 2 Jazz Fest performance due to Stevie Nicks' illness.

The New Orleans jazz festival just can’t catch a break with the baby boomer bands.

Mere days after announcing that Fleetwood Mac would replace the Rolling Stones as a headliner on May 2, the fest is back to the drawing board after the news that Stevie Nicks has the flu and Fleetwood Mac won’t be playing after all.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges,” Mick Fleetwood said Monday through a rep for the band. “The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks, but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologise to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

Shows in Boston, Philadelphia and Canadian cities Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary will be moved to October and November because of conflicts with sports playoff schedules and the band’s tour commitments in Europe and Australia.

“Unfortunately,” the rep said, “the band will not be able to perform at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2.” (It has played the festival in the past.)

The Rolling Stones backed out of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on March 30 over an unspecified medical condition that turned out to be heart surgery for lead singer Mick Jagger.