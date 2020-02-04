‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’ had the equivalent of 95,000 sales in the US

Roddy Ricch, a rapper from Compton, Calif., in Los Angeles, Aug. 8, 2019. Image Credit: NYT

Billie Eilish saw a spike in sales after her historic sweep at the Grammy Awards last week, but the latest Billboard album chart nonetheless belongs to the 21-year-old rapper Roddy Ricch.

Ricch’s ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’ had the equivalent of 95,000 sales in the United States last week, with almost all of that coming from streaming, according to Nielsen Music. ‘Please Excuse Me’ had 142 million streams — more than its opening week, in December, when it had 131 million — and notched its third nonconsecutive week at No 1. Eminem’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By,’ last week’s top seller, dropped to No 2.

Eilish, who on January 26 won the Grammys for album, record and song of the year, and best new artist — the first artist since Christopher Cross in 1981 to sweep the top awards — had a 77 per cent gain in sales for her LP, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,’ which rose seven spots to No 3. Eilish’s album had the equivalent of 62,000 sales, including 57 million streams.