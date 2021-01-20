Singer Robbie Williams has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently quarantined in St. Barts with his family, including wife Ayda Field and their four children.
The singer earlier told the BBC that he was self-isolating up a mountain to escape the clutches of the virus.
A source confirming Williams’ diagnosis was quoted in British daily, The Sun, where the said: “Robbie’s been fairly sick. He’s confined to the villa where he is staying with his family. It’s not exactly the worst place in the world to be quarantined, although he cannot go to the beach. He will have to remain in quarantine for up to 14 days.”
It is being stated that Williams and his family had jetted off to the Caribbean for a New Year holiday. However, he was in London earlier this month for his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.
Williams had earlier spoken about feeling anxiety over the pandemic and the inability to reach his family should an emergency arise.
The ‘Let Me Entertain You’ hitmaker told the BBC last month that he had taken his family away from the UK. “I’m somewhere in Switzerland up a mountain. I’m a bit neurotic and I thought, ‘Where can I place myself where it won’t get me?’ That’s social distancing in the extreme isn’t it?”