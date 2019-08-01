The artists will perform at W Dubai, The Palm in October

Image Credit:

Rita Ora, Disclosure and Rufus Du Sol are three artists announced for a new Dubai festival ‘Wake Up Call’, held from October 10-12.

The music event will take place at W Dubai, The Palm, and will be open to guests of the hotel as well as day pass holders. The aim is to add luxury to the festival experience.

“Festival goers don’t necessarily want to sleep in a field, line-up for a portable toilet or sample the standard festival fast food,” said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “Our guests want all the playful luxuries of a W Hotel stay whilst they enjoy incredible artists and an authentic festival vibe.”

TAB 160429 LOVE- Disclosure perform The Love Music your way music festival featuring Photo Arshad Ali

In place of fast bites and street food, F&B options will include Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito and Akira Back’s rooftop namesake restaurant, plus a brunch spread.

In addition, members of the Marriot benefits programme — called Marriot Bonvoy — can bid their accumulated points for a chance to play ping pong against Rufus Du Sol, hang out with Disclosure or join Rita Ora for a yoga session.

While those interested can book a room for access to the festival, day passes that do not require a room booking are also coming soon.