Rihanna is recovering from an electric scooter accident which occurred last week.
The Barbadian singer, 32, appeared to have a black eye in images published by TMZ. Now, her representatives have clarified that the pop star is doing well.
See also
“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” said her reps, according to People.
Rihanna’s fall comes only a month after news that Simon Cowell broke his back during a motorcycle accident.
His friend and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge, Amanda Holden, has now said that she feared Cowell, 60, had died.
“I honestly panicked it could be fatal. I felt physically sick as I didn’t know how bad it was… I wanted him to be alive, but I also wanted him to be able to walk as he’s such a good friend,” she told The Sun.
Because Cowell does not have a phone, Holden had to reach out to his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, to make sure he was okay.
Reports that Cowell underwent surgery for his broken back emerged in early August.