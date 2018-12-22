Hit party songs along with a few romantic ones from the hit duo Vishal-Shekhar, who has spent two decades in Bollywood and composed 500 songs in 60 movies, set the perfect mood before Christmas and New Year festivities on Friday night in Dubai.
Vishal Dadlani, who has shed oodles of weight, and Shekhar Ravijaini enthralled the crowd at Bollywood Parks with their hit title tracks from ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Bachna Ye Hasseno’ and even a holi song in the middle of December from ‘Silsila’ from Ravijaini, who said he was a big Amitabh Bachchan fan.
Dadlani and Ravijaini kept on interjecting in the middle of their songs with lines like: “Put your hands up in the air… I want to hear you a little louder.”
The audience got to dancing with hit songs such as ‘Dard E Disco’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ among others.
The duo kept the audience, a mix of tourists and residents, engaged until the last minute and were not willing to move an inch even as they extended the show over the stipulated hour and a half slot.
The level of engagement with the crowd hit a different level altogether when Ravijaini, while ‘Rang Barse’, called seven fans from the audience, asking them to complete part of the song. Audiences also turned on their phone torches for one song at the request of the singers.
Hit tracks
Dadlani also performed some of India’s biggest songs including ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from ‘Gunday’, ‘Malhari’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and then ‘Selfie Le Le Re’ from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.
Ravijaini sang a few romantic songs such as ‘Jo Bheji Thi Dua’, which also included a symphony from ‘Om Shanti Om’s’ Jag Soona Soona Lage’. Then the rhythm picked up again with Dadlani taking the centre stage with songs such as ‘Gulabo’, ‘Swag Se Swagat’ and ‘Balam Pichkari’.
The pre-show was also engaging, with fireworks lighting up the first half hour of the show. There were also dance performances to keep audiences entertained.
In all, it was a musical evening well spent amid perfect weather.