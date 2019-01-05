It’s hard to deny that there’s a growing appetite for K-Pop in the UAE. The screams of young fans filling the air and the fast-rising group Momoland holding their first UAE concert at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Friday speaks for itself.
Who better to open for the girls than Lucente, a K-Pop boy band that started out in the music scene last September? Although the act debuted less than four months ago, the seven members are slowly proving their worth.
The rookie group started off with track ‘Answer’ to warm up the crowd along with their energetic, hard-hitting choreography and hip-hop beats.
Lucente energised concertgoers just in time for the all-female act.
Momoland, who debuted in 2016, got their first taste of success early last year and went on to earn a platinum certification from South Korea’s Gaon Music Chart and win multiple awards.
Kicking off their first concert in Dubai and being the first K-Pop girl group to perform in the city this year is an achievement in itself.
As soon as the members made their entrance on stage, the atmosphere was electrifying, with fans screaming even louder at the sight of their idols.
The opening song was ‘Welcome to Momoland’ from their debut EP of the same name, which got everyone hyped up right from the beginning, followed by second debut track ‘JJan! Koong! Kwang!’
The nine members — Ahin, JooE, Nancy, Hyebin, Daisy, Jane, Nayun, Taeha, and Yeonwoo — were full of energy as they bounced on stage performing their fun dance moves without losing vocal range. Watching the group live means being transported to Momoland’s own fantasy world.
Their enthusiasm, witty charms and sweet vocals, as well as fan interaction, won over the hearts of the crowd.
Fans were not disappointed as the girls divided into subunits and delivered some iconic throwback K-Pop tunes such as 2NE1’s ‘Can’t Nobody’ and Girl’s Day’s ‘Something’.
Near the end of the show, Momoland performed their sleeper hit ‘Bboom Bboom’ and infectious bubbly, electro-pop single, ‘Baam’, a crowd favourite, dressed in coordinating tutus. Concertgoers chanted the songs and also mimicked the choreography.
As the K-Pop ensemble walked off the stage, little did fans know that the group would soon return to the stage for a surprise to cap off the show.
After a short video dedicated to fans played on a big screen, Momoland unexpectedly came back with a surprise rendition of Camila Cabello’s hit song ‘Havana’.
The polished stars were seen letting loose as they focussed on interacting with fans, all while replaying songs ‘Bboom Bboom’ and ‘Baam’. They concluded the concert with a group photo with the audience.
Momoland’s jubilant three-hour show did not disappoint.