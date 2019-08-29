Puerto Rican performer studied to read brain patterns in worms, mice and the like

This July 12, 2019 photo shows Puerto Rican rapper, writer, and filmmaker René Pérez Joglar, known professionally as Residente, at his home in New York. Residente studied intensely with professors at Yale University and New York University to create his second solo project. The untitled album will be released in November. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Brian Ach/Invision/AP

Grammy-winning rapper Residente has some new collaborators on his upcoming album: scientists.

The Puerto Rican performer says he studied intensely with professors at Yale University and New York University to read brain patterns in worms, mice, monkeys, fruit flies and even hitmaker Bad Bunny to create his second solo project.

Daniel Alfonso Colon-Ramos, an associate professor of neuroscience at Yale, said Residente spent days at the school doing research: “We were joking that at that we should give him a diploma.”