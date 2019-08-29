Grammy-winning rapper Residente has some new collaborators on his upcoming album: scientists.
The Puerto Rican performer says he studied intensely with professors at Yale University and New York University to read brain patterns in worms, mice, monkeys, fruit flies and even hitmaker Bad Bunny to create his second solo project.
Daniel Alfonso Colon-Ramos, an associate professor of neuroscience at Yale, said Residente spent days at the school doing research: “We were joking that at that we should give him a diploma.”
The untitled album will be released in November. The first single, ‘Bellacoso’, includes brain wave patterns of himself and Bad Bunny.