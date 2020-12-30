Here’s a full list of the 39 holiday songs on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart

No. 1, Mariah Carey, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

No. 2, Brenda Lee, ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’

No. 3, Bobby Helms, ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

No. 4, Burl Ives, ‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’

No. 5, Andy Williams, ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’

No. 6, Jose Feliciano, ‘Feliz Navidad’

No. 8, Dean Martin, ‘Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow’

No. 9, Wham!, ‘Last Christmas’

No. 10, Chuck Berry, ‘Run Rudolph Run’

No. 11, Nat King Cole, ‘The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)’

No. 12, Kelly Clarkson, ‘Underneath the Tree’

No. 13, The Ronettes, ‘Sleigh Ride’

No. 15, Perry Como and the Fontane Sisters with Mitchell Ayres and His Orchestra, ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’

No. 16, Gene Autry, ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

No. 17, Ariana Grande, ‘Santa Tell Me’

No. 18, Andy Williams, ‘Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season’

No. 19, Darlene Love, ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’

No. 20, Bing Crosby, ‘White Christmas’

No. 22, Perry Como, ‘(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays’

No. 23, Michael Buble, ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’

No. 26, Gene Autry, ‘Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)’

No. 28, Paul McCartney, ‘Wonderful Christmastime’

No. 32, Thurl Ravenscroft, ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch’

No. 33, Elvis Presley, ‘Blue Christmas’

No. 36, Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters, ‘Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas)’

No. 39, Donny Hathaway, ‘This Christmas’

No. 43, Nat King Cole, ‘Deck the Halls’

No. 45, Eagles, ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’

No. 46, Jackson 5, ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’

No. 47, The Beach Boys, ‘Little Saint Nick’

No. 48, Dan “ Shay, ‘Take Me Home for Christmas’

No. 49, Michael Buble, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

No. 50, Bing Crosby, ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’No. 54, Carrie Underwood and John Legend, ‘Hallelujah’

No. 61, Justin Bieber, ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’

No. 62, Carrie Underwood, ‘Favorite Time of Year’

No. 75, Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge, ‘Under the Mistletoe’

No. 78, Gabby Barrett, ‘The First Noel’

No. 94, Carrie Underwood, ‘Silent Night’