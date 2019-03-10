Image Credit:

Atlanta-based rapper Lil Yachty will perform at 1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, on March 17, at the nightclub’s Tony Mendes and Friends ladies night.

After building his online and public profile through modelling and street fashion, Yachty released his first commercial mixtape, ‘Lil Boat’, in 2016. He has since collaborated with rappers Migos, Young Thug and Playboi Carti among others.

Fans will get the chance to meet and greet Yachty, who follows a slew of acclaimed rappers who recently touched down in Dubai including ASAP Rocky, Mos Def and Nas.