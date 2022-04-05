Rapper Kanye West has reportedly pulled out the Coachella festival, the popular music event that this year is to be held on April 15-17 and April 22-24.

TMZ, Billboard and other news outlets got confirmation from sources, but they said that no reason was given for West’s cancellation of his headlining gigs.

However, a source told Variety “that he had not rehearsed or prepared for the appearance.”

West has faced a tumultuous few months amid his divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian, with many criticising him for his alleged abusive and obsessive behaviour towards her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. One person who faced the brunt of West’s ire was comedian Trevor Noah, who had commented on the former couple’s situation.

‘The Daily Show’ had talked about West and Kardashian in a monologue on his show saying: “I’ll be honest with you, what I see from this situation [is] a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.”

After that, West used a slur against Noah on Instagram, causing him to be suspended from the social media platform and eventually be dropped as a performer at the Grammys (where he won two awards).

Another perform who was targeted by West online was Billie Eilish, who is also set to perform at Coachella.

West had earlier threatened to pull out of the festival if Eilish didn’t apologise to rapper Travis Scott over an alleged insult that referred to Scott’s concert where multiple people died.

“Come on Billie we love you,” West had written on Instagram. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”