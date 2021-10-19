UK’s pop, soul, and blues artist Rag‘n’Bone Man will take to the Coca-Cola Arena stage on November 26, with tickets on sale from today.
In a concert organised by Live Nation, Rag’n’Bone Man, aka Rory Graham, is a multi-award winner best known for his internationally acclaimed smash hits ‘Human’, ‘Skin’, ‘Grace’, ‘Giant’, ‘Anywhere Away From Here’, ‘All You Ever Wanted’ and more.
A native of rural East Sussex, Graham rose to prominence under the Rag’n’Bone Man moniker in 2016 with the release of ‘Human’; showcasing a characteristic blend of traditional blues and hip hop and introducing the world to his powerfully deep baritone voice.
Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Graham cemented his success with critics, following the record-breaking release of his 4x platinum number one album of the same name ‘Human’ with a further BRIT Award for Best Single of the Year for ‘Human’ in 2018.
Since his debut album, Rag’n’Bone Man has also collaborated with international artists including Gorillaz (‘The Apprentice’), Logic (‘Broken People’), Calvin Harris (‘Giant’) and most recently with Pink, who joined him on the single ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ from his latest album ‘Life By Misadventure’.
‘Life by Misadventure’, that came out in May 2021, is the culmination of more than a year spent writing and working through the pandemic.
Tickets go on sale at 12pm today and can be purchased via Dubai Calendar or the Coca-Cola Arena website, start at Dh145. Doors for the show will open at 7pm.