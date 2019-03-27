Arab music superstars Ragheb Alama and Carole Samaha will perform at Mall of the Emirates’ MOE Fashion Live event on March 28 and 29.

Alama, known for chart-topping numbers such as ‘Ya rait’ and ‘Alby Asheq’ha’, was on the judging panel of the first two seasons of ‘Arab Idol’. He will make a guest appearace in the Central Galleria on March 28 during the Harvey Nichols-Dubai men’s fashion show at 7pm.