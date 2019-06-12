FILE - In this April 14, 2012 file photo, Thom Yorke, left, and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead perform during the band's headlining set at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Radiohead treated its Mexican fans to the launch of the physical edition of its latest album "A Moon Shaped Pool." The British band selected record stores around the globe to participate in an exclusive streaming on June 17, 2016, as well as the Cineteca Nacional to show a 35 mm copy of the video “Daydreaming”. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Image Credit: AP

Radiohead, hailing to the thief? Nope. It’d rather burn the witch.

The British rock band has released 18 hours of session recordings from the making of its seminal 1997 album ‘OK Computer.’ The move comes after the recordings were stolen for ransom from singer Thom Yorke’s digital files.

According to the band’s guitarist, Jonny Greenwood, the thief was demanding $150,000 (Dh550,882) for the previously unreleased songs. And though these tracks were “never intended for public consumption,” it was better to release the music than deal with a ransom demand, he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Greenwood also clarified that all 18 hours of the sessions will be available on Bandcamp for the next 18 days for about $23. All proceeds will go to the activist organisation Extinction Rebellion, which stages protests to raise awareness of climate change.

A message on the band’s Bandcamp page notes that the recordings are from “1995-1998(?)” and that “it’s not v interesting” and “there’s a lot of it.” It also states that “as [the music is] out there, it may as well be out there, until we all get bored, and move on.”

The collection includes unreleased songs, early studio and live versions of tracks, unmastered takes and jam sessions. There is also a fan-run Google document that has notes and timestamps for the new collection.