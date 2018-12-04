Bolstered by the success of the new biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Queen is going back on tour in North America next summer. And Adam Lambert will take the mic once again in place of the late Freddie Mercury, the band announced on Monday.
The Rhapsody Tour will take place from mid-July to late August 2019 and feature (in the band’s words) 23 “giant shows.” They’ll play the Forum in Inglewood on July 19.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, with pre-sale codes sent to fan club members and QueenOnline.com subscribers on Tuesday.
“The soaring success of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ — the Freddie Mercury/Queen movie that is set to become the biggest-grossing music biopic of all time — has proven that the public’s love for Queen remains as strong as ever,” the band said in a release.
“We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle,” drummer Roger Taylor said in the statement, with lead guitarist Brian May adding: “This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious!”
Lambert has been touring with the band since 2012 after sharing the stage with them during the 2009 ‘American Idol’ finale. Completing the tour line-up are longtime collaborator Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass and Tyler Warren on percussion.
