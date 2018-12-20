A: Man, for me the Grammy nomination is just the icing on the cake... I remember, like, being young, super-young and looking at the Grammys, I used to never see my favourite rappers up there... As I got older, and my favourite rappers were being nominated, they went through a whole boycott period. I remember rappers boycotting the Grammys. Then, ultimately, time moves on and I got to see some great ones — Jay Z, Kanye West — receive a Grammy. To be nominated for what it is that I do, and what I’ve done — I’ve been very consistent for what I’ve done in the rap game — it’s amazing. I don’t know if there’s ever been any rapper who has embodied the streets so much and with this level of content and this level of pure artistry (that’s been nominated for a Grammy). I don’t know. This is really just the streets talking right here.