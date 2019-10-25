In this July 10, 2019 file photograph, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Police in Rhode Island have arrested an Iowa man they say intended to visit Swift's beachfront mansion in the state and was carrying a backpack containing a baseball bat and items commonly used in burglaries. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Post Malone is the top contender at the 2019 American Music Awards, where Taylor Swift has a chance to moonwalk past Michael Jackson’s record for most wins at the show.

Dick Clark Productions announced that Malone scored seven nominations, while newcomer Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande each earned six nominations. Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is up for five awards and could surpass the King of Pop, who holds the record for the most wins with 24 trophies.

The fan-voted AMAs will be held on November 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Swift, Malone and Grande, along with Drake and Halsey, are nominated for the top prize: artist of the year.

Malone’s nominations include favourite male pop/rock artist, favourite rap/hip-hop artist, favourite rap/hip-hop album for ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and favourite rap/hip-hop song for ‘Wow’. His massive hit with Swae Lee, ‘Sunflower’ from the Oscar-winning animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, is up for favourite pop/rock song and collaboration of the year.

Post Malone performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Swift will compete for favourite female pop/rock artist, favourite adult contemporary artist, favourite pop/rock album for ‘Lover’ and favourite music video for her Equal Rights anthem, ‘You Need to Calm Down’.

Though Lizzo scored three nominations, her hit ‘Truth Hurts’ — currently spending its seventh week on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart — is absent (the AMA nominees reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019).

Lizzo’s nominations include favourite soul/R&B song for ‘Juice’ and favourite female soul/R&B artist, pitting her against Beyonce and Ella Mai. Though she released her first album in 2013, Lizzo marked a major breakthrough this year with ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good As Hell’, and the success helped her pick up a new artist of the year nomination. She has some stiff competition though: Nominees include Eilish, arguably the year’s top new act. Lil Nas X, whose hit ‘Old Town Road’ is the longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of the Billboard charts. Luke Combs, who has dominated the country charts and launched multiple No. 1 hits, and Mai, who won a Grammy in her debut year and topped several R&B charts.

Billy Ray Cyrus tied Mai with four nominations thanks to the success of ‘Old Town Road’, and the country singer has a chance of winning his first AMA in 26 years (he won two awards in 1993). Lil Nas X picked up five nominations.