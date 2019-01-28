News that Malone, who earned his first-even nominations for record of the year (‘Rockstar’), best rap/sung performance (‘Rockstar’), album of the year (‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’) and best pop solo performance (‘Better Now’), will be backed by the Los Angeles arena-funk band might be jarring — Malone was born the same year, 1995, that the Peppers released their multiplatinum album ‘One Hot Minute’.