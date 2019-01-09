A five-part audio series about a Baltimore teenager who was killed by the police and a grieving family still searching for answers, ‘Charm City’ hits you in the chest when you realise how often this happens and yet how little we know about the ‘whys’ and ‘hows’ and how little anybody cares. Lavar Montray Douglas, known as Nook, was among seven young people from one high school in Baltimore who were killed after the death of one Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died of a severe spinal cord injury while in police custody. Tune in as you follow Nook’s family who are “searching for truth from the streets where he died, the police who took his life and the city that won’t give them answers”.