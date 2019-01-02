Could we really start 2019 without a true crime podcast? The creators of ‘Atlanta Monster’ are returning for a ‘season two’ of sorts to their harrowing true-crime podcast, this time revisiting perhaps the most infamous cold case of the last century and a pop culture obsession that’s sure to endure — The Zodiac Killer. In the late 1960s, a mysterious, faceless fugitive attacked and killed five people in San Francisco. As the murderer went about his gruesome work, he regularly mocked the police and the public by sending letters containing confusing cryptograms to the Bay Area newspapers. Throughout the exhaustive search, there were 2,500 Zodiac suspects, yet none strong enough to make an arrest and, 50 years later, the killer has never been identified. While it’s hard to imagine any sort of justice actually taking place, ‘Monster: The Zodiac Killer’ will see hosts Payne Lindsey (‘Up & Vanished’) and Matt Frederick (‘Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know’) as they dig into the real story behind the headlines and new clues that may offer insight into the identity of this nameless fugitive. The series, running for 15 episodes, drops on January 3.