The End of the World

If you like to spend your holidays filled with existential dread, this podcast is for you. Josh Clark, co-host of the award-winning and long-running podcast, ‘Stuff You Should Know’, returned at the end of last year with a stunning 10-part series on the many threats to human survival. “We humans could have a bright future ahead of us that lasts billions of years. But we have to survive the next 200 years first,” reads the intro to the podcast. Within each episode, a specific threat is discussed and taken apart, including climate change, artificial intelligence, engineered viruses and even particle physics experiments.

Against the Rules

From Malcolm Gladwell’s new podcast network, Pushkin Industries, comes its very first self-produced show, ‘Against the Rules’, hosted by non-fiction author and journalist Michael Lewis (‘The Big Short’, ‘Moneyball’, ‘The Fifth Risk’), a man who distills complex ideas about the world for the layman through his succinct writing. In the podcast, Lewis takes a searing look at what’s happened to fairness — in financial markets, newsrooms, basketball games, courts of law, and much more. And he asks what’s happening to a world where everyone loves to hate the referee. The seven-part series is interested in the current state of our relationship to authority and to regulation — especially our mistrust of them. Each episode focuses on a different profession — from the stock exchange to art school, the show covers a lot of ground.

Chopper’s Brexit Podcast

Keeping up with the ongoing Brexit saga is no small feat. To help the normies cope and stay abreast, Chopper’s Brexit podcast from The Telegraph is here to give us the latest insights and views from the UK. Featuring interviews with top politicians and commentators, analysis from the Telegraph’s Westminster team — and the occasional musical interlude, listening to ‘Chopper’s Brexit Podcast’ will put you in a better position to get your head around the ruckus. The latest episode takes a look at the fallout from the UK’s European Elections results.

