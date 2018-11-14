Stacking Benjamins was one of the early movers in the podcast field to used the science of gameplay to make finance more approachable, interesting, and fun for us money noobs. The best part about tuning into the podcast, which has been around since 2012, is its laid-back feel and the ease with which you’re able to understand tricky ideas. They say that their primary wish is that people will think more seriously about money and about financial well-being. While some podcasts hope to be the final expert in the chain of money lessons, Stacking Benjamins hopes to introduce you to a broader spectrum of ideas, concepts and technologies that can help unlock a better financial future for yourself. The show also fields listener questions about money, investments and personal finance.