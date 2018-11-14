The Stacking Benjamins Show
Stacking Benjamins was one of the early movers in the podcast field to used the science of gameplay to make finance more approachable, interesting, and fun for us money noobs. The best part about tuning into the podcast, which has been around since 2012, is its laid-back feel and the ease with which you’re able to understand tricky ideas. They say that their primary wish is that people will think more seriously about money and about financial well-being. While some podcasts hope to be the final expert in the chain of money lessons, Stacking Benjamins hopes to introduce you to a broader spectrum of ideas, concepts and technologies that can help unlock a better financial future for yourself. The show also fields listener questions about money, investments and personal finance.
ChooseFI
Launched only in January 2017 by Jonathan Mendonsa and Brad Barrett, ChooseFI (Choose Financial Independence) podcast is the cult finance podcast everyone’s listening to. According to an article in Wall Street Journal, ChooseFI has been downloaded 5.2 million times and been played in 190 countries. On the podcast, Mendonsa and Barrett discuss how you can plan better, eliminate debt, optimise credit card rewards, and save more to get control of your financial life much sooner than you’ve planned for. This is a useful resource especially if you’re a digital nomad and are looking to optimise your financial situation, while you’re always on the go. It’s also a great place to check out resources that can help you plan an early retirement.
Afford Anything
Afford Anything, hosted by ex-journalist and now real estate guru Paula Pant, is a movement rooted in one idea: You can afford anything, but not everything — and that’s true not only for your money, but also your time, focus, energy and attention. Pant poses two important questions: How can we make smarter decisions about our money, time and life? How can we align our daily behaviours and habits with the lifestyle we value most? Afford Anything explores the answers.
Topics like investing, travel, lifestyle design, financial independence, real estate, entrepreneurship, productivity, personal development and a philosophy of money are explored deeply in the podcast. And each of these conversations aim to be portals into a larger framework of making smarter choices and building a better life.
The Fairer Cents
This podcast, hosted by feminist buddies Kara and Tanja, is not your run-of-the-block financial advice podcast. If you’re looking to make a quick buck or retire early, the other three podcasts mentioned here will be of more help. The Fairer Cents is all about making a difference, especially when it comes to women and finance. If issues of gender and how it affects people’s economic stability are something that’s bothered you, then this podcast is right up your alley. On their website they say: “Join us if you’re down to dig into the stickier economic issues that disproportionately affect women, people of colour, non-binary people and everyone who feels marginalised by our current money culture. This is about the fight to get economically equal.”