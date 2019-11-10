Opera singer cites the ‘complexity’ of the project as the reason

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 28, 2019 Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performs during his concert in the newly inaugurated sports and culture centre 'St Gellert Forum' in Szeged, southern Hungary. Image Credit: AFP

Opera singer Placido Domingo has withdrawn from a pre-Olympics theatrical event set for next spring, he said in a statement issued by Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday, citing the “complexity” of the project.

Domingo, who had been set to participate in an event fusing opera and Japan’s traditional kabuki to kick off a cultural festival, resigned last month as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, saying accusations of sexual misconduct had compromised his ability to continue.

“After thoughtful consideration I have made the decision not to participate in the kabuki-opera event due to the complexity of the project,” Domingo said in the statement, issued by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

The panel added that after consultation, it had accepted Domingo’s decision not to take part in the April programme, part of a Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival to promote Japanese culture.

This year more than three dozen singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff said they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behaviour by Domingo toward women at different opera houses over the last three decades.

He has disputed the accusations.