Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Opera on Tuesday said its investigation into opera star Placido Domingo found accusations of “inappropriate conduct” against its former director to be credible.
An independent law firm hired by the performing arts company to investigate accusations against the Spanish artist said “the level of discomfort reported by the women varied, ranging from some women stating they were not uncomfortable to others who described significant trauma” but that their accounts showed consistent similarities.
“Some individuals stated that they felt discouraged to report misconduct due to Mr. Domingo’s importance and stature,” a summary of the findings read.