The ex-Beatle is collaborating with ‘Billy Elliot’ playwright Lee Hall

Paul McCartney Image Credit: AP

Paul McCartney is writing his first stage musical, an adaptation of the classic movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’.

The ex-Beatle is collaborating with ‘Billy Elliot’ playwright Lee Hall and West End producer Bill Kenwright.

McCartney said he’d never considered writing a musical, but after meeting Kenwright and Hall three years ago, “found myself thinking this could be interesting and fun.”

Hall said McCartney’s “wit, emotional honesty and melodic brilliance brings a whole new depth and breadth to the classic tale.”

Frank Capra’s 1946 film tells the story of George Bailey, a small-town banker wracked with regret who is shown the value of his life by a guardian angel.