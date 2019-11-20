FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. McCartney released a new single on Wednesday called "Fuh You," where the key line contains a fudged version of a common obscenity. The 76-year-old former Beatle described it in a news release as "sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song." (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File) Image Credit: AP

Paul McCartney will take star billing at next year’s Glastonbury, when the legendary British music festival marks its 50th anniversary, organisers said.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said the former Beatle would headline the Pyramid Stage on June 27 — the traditional highlight of the event in Somerset, south-west England.

“Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true,” she said in a statement on the festival website on Monday.

“There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary.”

McCartney previously headlined Glastonbury in 2004. This year’s headliner was grime star Stormzy.

He dropped hints on his Twitter feed before the announcement by posting photographs of the composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and the musician Chuck Berry — Glass-Stone-Berry.