There’s something charmingly ‘Revolver’-like about ‘Get Enough’. It has the feeling of someone playing around in the studio, trying something new just for the giddiness of that first listen back. One might argue that The Beatles were known for creating trends, rather than reviving dated and derived ones. But doesn’t Macca have the right to have fun with shiny new toys? To reinvent himself? The song is catchy. It’s entertaining. It’s pop. And those are three things McCartney can’t resist.